Forty Seven is the story of relationship between Davoud, a down syndrome boy with his teacher, Sahar. Sahar works in an institute dedicated to keep and educate mentally disabled children and her husband, Ehsan, is a police and is not happy about her job. Sahar finds out that Davoud suffers from some psychological disorders and when sees Davoud's authoritarian behaviour, she decides to give Davoud a police role to manage his disorders. She asks Ehsan to help her on this journey. All goes well until when Ehsan decides to...

